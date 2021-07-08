Cancel
Escaping To The Country May Be Leading To An Extreme Real Estate Bubble Setup

Cover picture for the articleThe past few years have seen housing prices skyrocket as flippers, speculators and traditional buyers jump into home buying or selling to relocate to different areas throughout the U.S. One interesting facet of this phenomenon recently hit NBC news over the past few days related to the super-hot Boise, Idaho, and Coeur D'Alene, Idaho, markets. Home prices in the Boise area have skyrocketed higher by more than 30% in just 12 months. In Coeur D'Alene, home prices have risen more than 85% in the past 12 months.

Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Home Price Stats Quell Buyers' Market Reemergence Talk

Home prices have risen by an annualized rate of 10.7% in the first six months, according to a report from Radian. Median home price in the U.S. increase to $282,976 in June 2021. Home prices jumped at an annualized rate of 11.7% in Q2 2021. As many hoped for a...
Real EstatePosted by
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Real estate Leads - July 16, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
Mint Hill, NCweeklypostnc.com

Top Reasons Why This Real Estate Boom Likely Isn’t a Bubble

MINT HILL, NC – Currently, it doesn’t matter which metric you choose, home sale prices are at record highs. Throughout most of the United States, prices are not expected to cool off any time soon. For many experts, this brings back thoughts of the 2000s when the big crash came....
Billings, MTKULR8

Magic City named #1 real estate market in the country

BILLINGS - If you live in the Magic City you probably know what a lovely place it is to live here. Well, people from across the U.S. are taking notice because Billings has been crowned the number one real estate market in the country. That's according to the Wall Street...
Texas Statebrady-today.com

Texas Prime Country Real Estate Holds Re-Grand Opening on Friday

Texas Prime Country Real Estate had it's re-grand opening and ribbon cutting this morning to a large crowd of well wishers at their office at 1900 S Bridge St. in Brady. The Brady/McCulloch County Chamber of Commerce was on hand to assist with the ribbon cutting to celebrate the change in ownership from Mike and Jo Anne Martin to Brian and Crystal Springer.
Bridgehampton, NY27east.com

Agency News: Christine Arkinson Joins Town & Country Real Estate

Christine Arkinson, who previously worked as head of operations for several retail organizers in the Hamptons, has joined the Town & Country Real Estate sales team at the agency’s Bridgehampton’s office. Ms. Arkinson attended college in Houston, Texas, before returning to New York City where she completed a degree in...
Marketsinvesting.com

Home Buying Trends Showing Signs Of Extreme Bubble Setup: Is It About To Burst?

As we continue to explore the recent data and setup related to the current housing market bubble, this second part of our research will continue to highlight the similarities we are seeing in the current market climate to the 2005~2008 housing/credit market event that crashed the markets over 15 years ago. Additionally, we'll also highlight some of the efforts the Federal Reserve and global central banks have taken to support the recovering global economy over the past 15+ years. Are they pushing the markets to extremes and will they be prepared for a reversion event if one takes place?
Real EstatePosted by
Fatherly

Are We Heading Towards A Global Real Estate Bubble?

Are we heading towards another housing bubble? It’s a growing concern due to rising real estate prices around the world, which has experts wondering if another global economic collapse is inevitable. The numbers show that housing prices in the United States are growing at the fastest rate in nearly three...
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

Leading Index for Commercial Real Estate "Loses Steam In June"

From Dodge Data Analytics: Dodge Momentum Index Loses Steam In June. Following six months of consecutive gains, the Dodge Momentum Index fell to 165.8 (2000=100) in June, down 5% from the revised May reading of 175.1. The Momentum Index, issued by Dodge Data & Analytics, is a monthly measure of the first (or initial) report for nonresidential building projects in planning, which have been shown to lead construction spending for nonresidential buildings by a full year.
Real Estatethebalance.com

How To Wholesale Real Estate

When someone wholesales real estate, they act as an intermediary between property sellers and buyers. The wholesaler agrees to sell a property on the owner’s behalf for an agreed-upon price without acting as their real estate agent or purchasing the property themselves. If the home sells for more than the agreed-upon price, the wholesaler keeps the difference as profit.
Utah Stateutahbusiness.com

Is the Utah real estate bubble going to burst?

Utah home values are skyrocketing. The median home sale price broke $400K for the first time this year, and in May it hit $437K. Home values are up 30 percent in the last year alone, an increase of $102K on average. We haven’t seen sustained rapid growth in home values like this since the early 2000s.
Real Estateprobuilder.com

Why Buyers Won’t Find Relief in Lower Lumber Prices

Homebuyers will not see lower home prices due to dropping lumber prices because it’s just one factor among many others causing builders to raise prices. The cost for steel mill products and OSB remain elevated in addition to an ongoing shortage of skilled labor and buildable lots. On top of those factors, there remains a high demand for housing. CNBC says builders have no reason to lower prices at this time. Though lumber prices are down more than 50% in the course of a few months, prices remain 100% higher than spring 2020 and there are builders still working with lumber they purchased at those heightened prices.
Marketssimplifyingthemarket.com

3 Charts That Show This Isn’t a Housing Bubble

With home prices continuing to deliver double-digit increases, some are concerned we’re in a housing bubble like the one in 2006. However, a closer look at the market data indicates this is nothing like 2006 for three major reasons. 1. The housing market isn’t driven by risky mortgage loans. Back...
Real Estatebizjournals

Nashville remains one of the fastest-selling housing markets in the US

Greater Nashville ranks second in the U.S. for fastest-selling homes. The average home in Greater Nashville sold in 11 days last month, according to the latest Re/Max National Housing Report. That places Nashville No. 2 in the country, with the average home selling two days slower than the first-place market,...
Real Estatenyrej.com

How material costs are impacting multifamily buyers - by Marc Hershberg

The multifamily housing sector is a $3 trillion industry—that’s approximately 14% of the U.S. GDP, and there is no doubt that multifamily housing plays a critical role in contributing to the nation’s economy. According to NMHC, multifamily housing provides residences for $32 million families and individuals alike. Single family housing starts topped the $1.57 million last month, the highest number since 2007, and apartment construction is approaching levels “last seen in the ’80s,” said Christopher Bruen, director of research for the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC). Despite the negative implications COVID-19 had on the global economy, approximately 389,000 apartment units were in the process of being introduced to the market in 2020, and such trends are projected to multiply exponentially in 2022.

