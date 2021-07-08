Escaping To The Country May Be Leading To An Extreme Real Estate Bubble Setup
The past few years have seen housing prices skyrocket as flippers, speculators and traditional buyers jump into home buying or selling to relocate to different areas throughout the U.S. One interesting facet of this phenomenon recently hit NBC news over the past few days related to the super-hot Boise, Idaho, and Coeur D'Alene, Idaho, markets. Home prices in the Boise area have skyrocketed higher by more than 30% in just 12 months. In Coeur D'Alene, home prices have risen more than 85% in the past 12 months.www.investing.com
