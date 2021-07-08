Escaping To The Country May Be Leading To An Extreme Real Estate Bubble Setup

As we continue to explore the recent data and setup related to the current housing market bubble, this second part of our research will continue to highlight the similarities we are seeing in the current market climate to the 2005~2008 housing/credit market event that crashed the markets over 15 years ago. Additionally, we'll also highlight some of the efforts the Federal Reserve and global central banks have taken to support the recovering global economy over the past 15+ years. Are they pushing the markets to extremes and will they be prepared for a reversion event if one takes place?