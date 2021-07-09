Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eau Claire, WI

From Hands To Heart: Birch Street Bread Slices Up Homemade Sourdough

Volume One
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re familiar with the baked delicacy known as sourdough bread, then you know its creation is a labor of love – to say the least. Finding just the right starter mixture, dough preparation, and baking method can take years to perfect. Even the most knowledgeable of bakers know it’s...

volumeone.org

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
State
California State
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Eau Claire, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Eau Claire, WI
Food & Drinks
Eau Claire, WI
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sourdough Bread#Raisin Bread#The Bread#Food Drink#Birch Street Bread#Cottage Food Law
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Volume One

Bring On the Bar Eats! Family-Owned Food Truck Brings Cheesy Eats To Chippewa Valley

The Chippewa Valley is hopping with events, and food trucks are just one delicious addition to the Chippewa Valley’s thriving arts, culture, and food scene. A local family-owned food truck – Two Gals and a Fryer – aims to bring classic bar foods to hungry folks of the Valley this summer, featuring delicious, gooey cheese curds, burgers, walking tacos, chicken tenders, and onion rings.
One Green Planet

How To Make The Perfect Homemade Bread

Is there anything better than ? We don’t think so. Especially when you learn how to make it from scratch. Not only is it a rewarding experience that you can feel proud about, but it’s a delicious one as well. Once you’ve tried making your own bread, you will never want to go back to eating store-bought bread. The irresistible warming aroma will fill your kitchen and make the whole experience that much better. Bread is so great because of its versatility. It can be made savory or sweet and you can customize it with any toppings you’d like. You can add crunchy walnuts, olives, fresh herbs, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, caramelized onions, and the list goes on. It pairs well with pretty much any dish and can be enjoyed during any time of the year. And don’t worry, you don’t need to be a professional baker to make an amazing loaf of bread. All you need is a loaf pan and a few simple ingredients.
ABC7 Chicago

Wisconsin brewery unveils beer-infused ice cream

GREEN BAY-APPLETON, Wis. -- Many people enjoy a beer on a hot summer day and the same goes for ice cream. So, a Wisconsin brewery has made the next "logical" step, by combining the two!. Is it beer or is it ice cream?. "I guess I thought it would taste...
Food & Drinksthefreshloaf.com

Sunflower Seeds & Rye Sourdough

Abel Sierra, Mexico City. Beautiful bread, very nice crumb with lots of seeds!. I am just curious, is rye bread popular in Mexico?. Not at all, it's only for very few people. You toast and soak the sunflower seeds? I haven't thought about them soaking up much. Abelbreadgallery. Jul 8...
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Homemade Whole Wheat Bread

Homemade whole wheat bread is something all bakers should be able to make. This recipe is straightforward and simple enough for even new bakers to experiment with. Whole wheat flour (or a combination of whole wheat and white, or even spelt) is given the chance to shine in this tender loaf.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Quick Sourdough Pretzel Recipe

There's nothing quite like a big, soft, delicious pretzel, similar to the kind you get at a German beer garden or at the state fair. But for a really flavorful pretzel, you've got to start with sourdough, and as we all learned after long months of lockdown during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, sourdough doughs take a super long time to be ready. Right?
nosh.com

Base Culture Adds Sourdough To Its Sliced Bread Lineup

“It’s no secret that sourdough bread has skyrocketed in popularity over the past year, and we’re thrilled to introduce a gluten-free, Keto and deliciously nourishing sourdough option,” said Base Culture Founder, Jordann Windschauer. “Our Paleo and Keto Certified Sourdough Bread is the first-of-its-kind and is made with wholesome, pure Paleo ingredients that capture the irresistible flavor and texture of traditional sourdough, without the hassle of baking it at home.”
Food & Drinksthefreshloaf.com

Pizza Dough With Sourdough

So, I have a very important question for you all who I’m sure must be more experienced than me in the subject. I have been working as a Pizza Chef for a couple of years now, using mainly wooden fired ovens, even though I also been making pastas, burgers deserts and other dishes, my main passion has definitely been working with dough and making the pizzas from scratch.
RecipesChar-Koosta News

CSKT member serves up sweets and fry bread

Sell out maple bars and fry bread are a few of the products made and sold by Smelterville Scratch Bakery and Fry Bread Shack. ANACONDA — In a non-descript building under the long shadow of the Anaconda smokestack that can be seen for dozens of miles along the scraggly Rocky Mountains north of Butte sits a nearly hidden treasure of confectionary delights. The aroma of pies, maple bars, cakes, donuts, and a plethora of sweets wafts through CSKT member and baker Kate McDonald’s Smelterville Scratch Bakery and Fry Bread Shack. Just from looking at the pictures on the Facebook page, one can already smell and taste the delectable desserts.
Food & DrinksSimply Recipes

Pitcher Frozen Margaritas

A classic margarita can be enjoyed any day of the year, but on those hot and sticky summer days, a frozen twist on the bright, tart cocktail is most welcome. There are some drinks that you just wouldn’t want to turn into a frozen drink. Frozen Martini? No thanks. But some cocktails translate wonderfully from on the rocks, into an icy, blended drink.
Recipesmashed.com

Homemade Sourdough English Muffins Recipe

Making homemade sourdough English Muffins is a time-consuming process — let's just be clear about that from the start. The hands-on work doesn't take too long, but waiting for your dough to rise is a bit time-consuming. But hey, when you take those first bites, you'll know it was all worth it. "Making bread is a really fun and rewarding thing to do, and there really is nothing like freshly baked, homemade bread," says chef and recipe developer Jennine Bryant of The Marshside Pantry. Once you start baking your own bread. you'll never want to go back to store-bought!"
RecipesThe Decatur Daily

Serve up a slice of sweet flavor

Pie is delicious any time of year, but especially when seasonal fruits are included in the recipe. When the weather warms up, mouthwatering blueberries are in season, making this an ideal time to enjoy some blueberry pie. According to Peggy Brusseau, author of "The Contented Vegan" (Head of Zeus), fresh blueberries help to make a memorable pie, especially when paired with apple, which brings sweetness and a contrast in texture.
Mashed

Why Sliced Bread Was Once Banned By The FDA

You have probably heard the saying "it's the greatest thing since sliced. ." And there's no denying that sliced bread was a game-changer. After all, it's a lot easier to make a sandwich or whip up some toast for breakfast when you just have to grab a few slices out of the bag on the counter. Machine-sliced bread has been around since 1928, when it was invented by a man named Otto Rohwedder in Missouri (via History). Wonder Bread was one of the first commercially made bread companies to go mainstream in the U.S. and now, almost a century later, you can find dozens of brands and varieties at the grocery store, from whole grain to rye to pumpernickel.
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

Garlicky White Wine Spaghetti with Mussels and Clams

I identify as a Certified Shellfish Enthusiast, and I do not take this title lightly. My biggest fear in life is that I will fall in love with someone with a shellfish allergy. What would we do together? Eat … fish? I wouldn’t be able to make them lobster risotto, seared scallops, or crab cakes ever? Is that even love? I’m honestly not sure we’d be able to make it work.
Food & Drinksattainable-sustainable.net

Making Homemade Pizza Sauce from Fresh Tomatoes

May contain affiliate links. Please see my privacy policy and affiliate disclosure. This pizza sauce recipe from fresh tomatoes utilizes your garden crop. Flavored with herbs and spices, it will make your homemade pizza just that much better. Be sure to try our favorite pizza dough recipe!. Making pizza sauce...

Comments / 1

Community Policy