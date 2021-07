The 2021 Cincinnati Reds are in as interesting of a position as the franchise has been in over the last 10 years. The Reds entered the All-Star break with a 48-42 record, good for 4 games back in the NL Central and 3.5 games back from the second wild card spot. They sit well within striking distance, especially since they start the second half with a three game series against the first place Milwaukee Brewers.