PCM’s rally falls short in loss to 3A Knoxville

KNOXVILLE — PCM’s baseball team had an early lead against Class 3A Knoxville on Wednesday.

But a seven-run third inning pushed the Panthers in front, and the home team held off a late Mustang rally during a 10-8 non-conference win.

PCM plated five runs in the seventh to close the gap. The game ended with runners on second and third.

“It was a good final game to have before districts,” PCM baseball coach Jeff Lindsay said. “After getting down, the guys showed fight. That was good to see.”

PCM (8-14) finished with 12 hits but committed five errors. Knoxville (16-15) had 13 hits and did not commit an error.

Easton Webb led the Mustangs with three hits. Caleb Duinink, Andrew Mitchell and Gavin Fenton all tallied two hits. Duinink ends the regular season with a batting average of .424.

Webb doubled and had one RBI, Duinink doubled, scored two runs and had one walk and Mitchell tripled, scored three runs, had two RBIs and was hit by a pitch. Fenton doubled and tallied two RBIs.

Durant Van Dyke had one hit and two RBIs, Cade Lindsay tallied one hit, one run and one RBI and Gabe Hobbs finished with one hit and one run. Dylan Masterson also walked once and scored once.

Zeb Padget (1-3) started on the mound and took the loss after allowing seven earned runs on 10 hits with three strikeouts and two hit batters.

Webb pitched 3 1/3 innings of relief and surrendered three runs — two earned — on three hits with three walks.

PCM opens Class 2A district play against Pleasantville (13-18) at 5 p.m. on Saturday in Gilman.