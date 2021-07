The Audubon County Road Department is requesting motorists avoid traveling on 7th Avenue in Audubon for the next several days while construction crews are on site. Beginning at 8 a.m. tomorrow (Wednesday), travel on 7th Avenue between 190th and 200th Streets will be limited as workers finish patching to prepare for seal coating scheduled for later this month. Work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 15. Residents with questions about this project can contact the department directly at 712-563-4286 or through the email addresses included below.