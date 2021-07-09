City of Milpitas engages community to choose new logo
As Milpitas sees ongoing transformation, a variety of efforts are underway at City Hall to keep up with the growth, among them updates to the Milpitas Gateway and Main Street; the latest General Plan; the Economic Development Strategy; a Recreation and Parks Master Plan; and a Trail, Bike, and Pedestrian Master Plan. Hand in hand with these undertakings, the City of Milpitas is also seeking to upgrade its branding.milpitasbeat.com
