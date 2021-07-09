Cancel
Muskogee, OK

Bass Reeves Conference celebrates Muskogee's frontier lawman

By Emily Every eevery@muskogeephoenix.com
Posted by 
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wP4rH_0arjilUq00

This year’s Bass Reeves Conference is bringing the 19th century Wild West to modern Muskogee. The conference turns back time to the age of U.S. Deputy Marshal Bass Reeves, the first Black deputy of the western side of the Mississippi River. Muskogee’s Three Rivers Museum is hosting the event July 23 and 24.

The conference began over a decade ago as an appendage of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Soulful Stories Initiative. At the time, Reeves was a little-known historical figure, and event organizers were hoping to shed some light on Reeves’ part in history books.

The organizers’ goal was “to tell stories of historical significance through the lens of a lawman who interacted with people of all backgrounds, languages, races and ethnicities,” organizer Oscar Ray said. “We wanted to tie his stories to a broader narrative that could create a greater sense of pride for all Muskogeeans and Oklahomans.

“At the time we began [the conference], most of the Nation didn't know who Bass Reeves was, and online searches would glean you a page or two of information,” Ray continued. “We formed a group called the Bass Reeves Posse with a focus of changing that and began a national campaign to create awareness about the most prolific lawman of the Old West era, who happened to be Black, an ex-slave and one of Muskogee's first police officers after statehood — a policeman whose beat included Second Street, Muskogee's Black Wall Street area.”

Reeves was born into slavery in Arkansas in 1938 and became one of the most well-known lawmen of his lifetime. In 1875, U.S. Marshal James F. Fagan recruited Reeves as a deputy for the Indian Territory because of Reeves’ fluency in the several native languages. He worked as a deputy in the area for 32 years and brought in over 3,000 felons. It is rumored that at the end of his career, he had never once been shot. Moreover, some say Reeves’ exploits inspired Franc Striker’s iconic Lone Ranger character.

When Oklahoma gained statehood in 1907, Reeves became an officer at the Muskogee Police Department. He died in 1910 at the age of 71. He is known as one of the most famous frontier lawmen of the 19th century.

The two-day Bass Reeves conference includes multiple presentations from experts on Reeves and Oklahoma history, book signings with local authors and historians, an amateur Bass Reeves look-alike contest, bus tours to historic Wild West locations and many other activities.

Award-winning children's and young adult author Vaunda Micheaux Nelson is the keynote speaker at the event. She wrote the 2009 children’s book “Bad News for Outlaws: The Remarkable Life of Bass Reeves, Deputy U.S. Marshal,” which chronicles Reeves’ life. Nelson will be giving a talk geared toward children at 8:30 a.m. July 23 at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. Her closing keynote speech is at 1:30 p.m. July 24 at the Muskogee Civic Center.

Author Art T. Burton also will be present. His 2006 book, “Black Gun, Silver Star: The Life and Legend of Frontier Marshal Bass Reeves” is one of the first works that aimed to refamiliarize the American people with Reeves as a figure of Wild West history.

Guests must pre-register for the event by July 10. A complete schedule of events as well as registration details and ticket prices can be found online at https://www.bassreevesconference.com/.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Bass Reeves Conference.

WHO: History and Wild West buffs of all ages welcome.

WHEN: July 23-24.

WHERE: Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St.

REGISTRATION: Prices and details at https://www.bassreevesconference.com/.

INFORMATION: (918) 686-6624.

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee, OK
