Nolen remembered fondly by peers

Lynn Nolen, a longtime lawyer and occasional columnist for Muskogee Phoenix, was remembered Thursday by colleagues as "a good friend, "a fine lawyer" and "man of good humor."

Nolen died Saturday at the age of 80.

Muskogee County Court Clerk Paula Sexton described Nolen as "a really good man" who "helped a lot of people" during his 56 years as a lawyer. His legal practice included criminal defense, civil, probate and mental health law.

Nolen, according to a notice published by Williamson-Spradlin Funeral Home in Wetumka, was born Sept. 16, 1940, in Wetumka to James Everett Nolen and Ora (Pierce) Nolen.

District Judge Bret Smith described Nolen as "a wonderful man, a fellow Mason and Shriner."

"He was a devoted husband, a good friend, and he served his profession with distinction," Smith said. "He will be sorely missed."

Muskogee lawyer Edwin Gage described Nolen as "a man of good humor."

"He was not a close friend of mine, but he was always friendly," Gage said. "I have heard he was a guy who started out in life the hard way, pulled himself up by his boot straps, and did good for himself."

Nolen began writing guest columns in the mid-1980s on an occasional basis for the Phoenix. Topics ranged from youth discipline, classroom discipline, right-to-work laws, regulatory reasonableness and corporate personhood. Nolen relied on reason, wit and satire to argue each point to a conclusion.

He revisited youth discipline more than once — he took a stab at it in the 1980s, another in the 1990s, and then again in 2006. During his examination of "spanking alternatives," Nolen pondered this thought:

"Many people hope that society will eventually advance to the point that we will develop a proven way to discipline willful youngsters for whom conversation has proven futile.

"It would be a godsend if we had a way to discipline children without ever touching them."

Graveside services are planned for 9 a.m. Saturday at Wetumka Cemetery under the direction of Williamson-Spradlin.