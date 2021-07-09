Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muskogee, OK

Nolen remembered fondly by peers

By D.E. Smoot dsmoot@muskogeephoenix.com
Posted by 
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 10 days ago

Lynn Nolen, a longtime lawyer and occasional columnist for Muskogee Phoenix, was remembered Thursday by colleagues as "a good friend, "a fine lawyer" and "man of good humor."

Nolen died Saturday at the age of 80.

Muskogee County Court Clerk Paula Sexton described Nolen as "a really good man" who "helped a lot of people" during his 56 years as a lawyer. His legal practice included criminal defense, civil, probate and mental health law.

Nolen, according to a notice published by Williamson-Spradlin Funeral Home in Wetumka, was born Sept. 16, 1940, in Wetumka to James Everett Nolen and Ora (Pierce) Nolen.

District Judge Bret Smith described Nolen as "a wonderful man, a fellow Mason and Shriner."

"He was a devoted husband, a good friend, and he served his profession with distinction," Smith said. "He will be sorely missed."

Muskogee lawyer Edwin Gage described Nolen as "a man of good humor."

"He was not a close friend of mine, but he was always friendly," Gage said. "I have heard he was a guy who started out in life the hard way, pulled himself up by his boot straps, and did good for himself."

Nolen began writing guest columns in the mid-1980s on an occasional basis for the Phoenix. Topics ranged from youth discipline, classroom discipline, right-to-work laws, regulatory reasonableness and corporate personhood. Nolen relied on reason, wit and satire to argue each point to a conclusion.

He revisited youth discipline more than once — he took a stab at it in the 1980s, another in the 1990s, and then again in 2006. During his examination of "spanking alternatives," Nolen pondered this thought:

"Many people hope that society will eventually advance to the point that we will develop a proven way to discipline willful youngsters for whom conversation has proven futile.

"It would be a godsend if we had a way to discipline children without ever touching them."

Graveside services are planned for 9 a.m. Saturday at Wetumka Cemetery under the direction of Williamson-Spradlin.

Comments / 0

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee, OK
1K+
Followers
74
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Muskogee Daily Phoenix

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Muskogee County, OK
City
Muskogee, OK
City
Mason, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muskogee Phoenix#Muskogee County Court#Ora Lrb Pierce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Microsoft Exchange hack caused by China, US and allies say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration and Western allies formally blamed China on Monday for a massive hack of Microsoft Exchange email server software and accused Beijing of working with criminal hackers in ransomware attacks and other cyber operations. The announcements, though not accompanied by sanctions against the Chinese government,...
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Canada to open border for vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9

Fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential travel beginning Aug. 9, Canadian government ministers announced Monday. The announcement marked the first step toward opening the country's border for all international tourists. Non-essential travel to Canada has been banned since March 2020, and Canada's...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

New Haiti leader with international backing to take charge

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse. Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moïse before...
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy