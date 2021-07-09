Cancel
Florida State

Reggae Sensation Shaggy Brings the Boom(bastic) to Florida Jerk Festival

musicfestnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReggae Sensation Shaggy Brings the Boom(bastic) to Florida Jerk Festival. One of the most anticipated Caribbean festivals of the summer, the 18th annual Florida Jerk Festival returned to the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach on Independence Day for the first time since 2019. Thousands of local, national, and international visitors descended upon South Florida and got exactly what everyone came for: an all-night affair filled with irie vibes and the very best in reggae, dancehall, and soca music. For the past 17 years, this festival had been held on Memorial Day; the pandemic brought on several changes to the highly attended festival, including a change to the date that pushed the festival a little deeper into summer, leading to a hot, shirt-soaking humid night. With the sounds of fireworks from nearby communities serving as a backdrop and heat ranging in the low 90s, the hot temperatures had many of the festival-goers arriving a little later in an effort to try to escape the extreme heat. With many anxiously awaiting the return of live in-person gatherings, the crowds at this year’s Florida Jerk Festival appeared to be the biggest in recent memory. The festival marked the return by being the first Caribbean music-themed festival in Florida this year. As the crowd settled in for a night of music, the smells of grilled jerk chicken permeated the air along with other traditional island favorite foods, including nearly everything jerk, even jerk flavored ice cream. The family-friendly festival kept the kids entertained in the kids zone while their parents danced the night away. The festival is much more that just music: it’s a gathering place for positive vibes that brought together a community to celebrate the rich island heritage that represents so much of South Florida.

musicfestnews.com

Comments / 0

