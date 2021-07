RADAR CHECK: At mid-afternoon rain is concentrated over parts of East and South Alabama; heavier downpours are lined up in the broad zone from Mobile to Dothan, and northeast of Birmingham. The sky is mostly cloudy over the rest of the state, although the sun is out over parts of West and Southeast Alabama. Temperatures are well below average, with readings around 80 degrees at most locations. We will maintain the chance of showers tonight in the moist, unstable air over Alabama and the Deep South.