Are These The Top Bank Stocks To Invest In This Week Ahead Of Earnings?. As we kick off the second-quarter earnings season, bank stocks are in focus in the stock market this week. Now, before we go into the details, newer investors may be wondering, what’s the big deal with bank stocks? Well, for one thing, bank stocks often follow the economy closely in terms of performance, essentially making them cyclical stocks. Given the general trajectory of the economy, some would consider bank earnings a key indicator of the current reopening trade now. With consumer spending at a high this year, could the banks continue to perform?