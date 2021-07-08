Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks To Watch: IBD 50 Firm In Recovery Mode After Record Earnings

By RACHEL FOX
Investor's Business Daily
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong leading growth stocks, our IBD 50 Stocks To Watch pick for today is Medifast (MED). The company manufactures weight and disease management products and is behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities known as Optavia. The stock is forming a new base with a 337.09 buy point, but MED stock is still below its 10-week moving average as it tries to form the right side of the base.

www.investors.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ibd#Growth Stocks#Medifast#Ibd Composite Rating#Eps#Factset#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsStreet.Com

Chipotle Stock: Jim Cramer Outlines His Bull Case After Earnings

Chipotle (CMG) - Get Report reported adjusted earnings per share of $7.46 on revenue of $1.89 billion, exceeding analyst estimates. Jim Cramer had one word to describe the report on Twitter: "Stunning." From pricing increases to hiring, Cramer outlines his bull case for the with Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Chipotle Stock Breaks Out After Earnings: What's Next?

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) shares are trading higher after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter financial results Tuesday. The company reported earnings of $7.46 per share, beating the estimate of $6.49 per share. Revenue came in at $1.89 billion, beating the estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle was up 11%...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$370.13 Million in Sales Expected for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will announce $370.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $373.00 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $308.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

The Pros' Picks: 5 Stocks to Sell or Avoid

Most investors love discovering new investment ideas and are frequently on the hunt for their next great stock pick. But proper portfolio maintenance requires more than relentless buying – from time to time, you have to keep your eye out for stocks to sell or avoid. Every portfolio needs the...
Financial ReportsForbes

What To Expect From Union Pacific Stock After Q2 Earnings?

Union Pacific is scheduled to report its Q2 2021 results on Thursday, July 22. We expect Union Pacific to post revenue and earnings slightly below the consensus estimates. That said, the company likely navigated well over the latest quarter, driven by an expected increase in intermodal demand as well as a rebound in bulk and industrial freight. Furthermore, the company has been able to keep its overall costs in check even during the challenging environment of the pandemic, a trend expected to continue in Q2, as well.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Square Stock Joins IBD Sector Leaders, Our Most Stringent Watchlist

Keeping your watchlist up to date is key to making money in the stock market. IBD helps you do that by regularly updating stock screens like the IBD 50, IBD Big Cap 20 and IPO Leaders. In the tables below, you can see which stocks have just been added to or removed from these lists. Square stock, for example, today…
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: FANG Stock Leader Alphabet In Buy Range Ahead Of Earnings

Tuesday's IBD 50 Stocks To Watch pick, Alphabet (GOOGL), dipped back into buy range, a favorable spot ahead of next week's earnings results. The IBD Leaderboard stock rallied 1% midday Tuesday. Stocks To Buy And Watch: Alphabet. Mountain View, Calif.-headquartered Alphabet is the parent company of Google. Alphabet provides online...
StocksStreet.Com

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Alcoa, Chubb, Dish Network

Stocks rebounded Tuesday, with Wall Street clawing back losses from Monday's selloff as investors turned their attention to a slew of earnings reports. Shares of Alcoa (AA) - Get Report rose after aluminum titan was upgraded to conviction buy from buy at Goldman Sachs. Analyst Emily Chieng said Alcoa has "significant leverage to a positive commodity price outlook," where every 10% increase in aluminum prices corresponds to a 20% increase in EBITDA, according to the Fly.
Financial ReportsSchaeffer's Investment Research

Coca-Cola Stock Jumps to Annual Highs After Earnings

The shares of Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) are up 2.3% to trade at $57.13 at last check, after the blue-chip soda giant posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings of 68 cents per share, as well as a revenue beat. Furthermore, the company raised its full-year guidance. In response, CFRA raised its price target to $58 from $54.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Futures: Netflix, Chipotle Report Earnings Late; Broad Market Rally Lacks This

Dow Jones futures tilted higher Tuesday night, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The stock market rally rebounded Tuesday with broad-based gains, though it came on lighter volume. Treasury yields reversed higher while Bitcoin undercut $30,000. Netflix (NFLX) headlined key earnings reports late Tuesday, along with Intuitive Surgical...
Financial ReportsMiami Herald

Fulton Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $65 million. The bank, based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 38 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Here's what Wall Street expects from Regions Financial's earnings

On July 23, Regions Financial will report earnings from the most recent quarter. Wall Street analysts expect Regions Financial will be reporting earnings per share of $0.530. Watch Regions Financial stock price move in real-time ahead here. On July 23, Regions Financial releases earnings for Q2. 22 analysts predict earnings...

Comments / 0

Community Policy