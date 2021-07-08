Stocks To Watch: IBD 50 Firm In Recovery Mode After Record Earnings
Among leading growth stocks, our IBD 50 Stocks To Watch pick for today is Medifast (MED). The company manufactures weight and disease management products and is behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities known as Optavia. The stock is forming a new base with a 337.09 buy point, but MED stock is still below its 10-week moving average as it tries to form the right side of the base.www.investors.com
Comments / 0