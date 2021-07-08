Stocks To Watch: IBD 50 Firm In Recovery Mode After Record Earnings

Union Pacific is scheduled to report its Q2 2021 results on Thursday, July 22. We expect Union Pacific to post revenue and earnings slightly below the consensus estimates. That said, the company likely navigated well over the latest quarter, driven by an expected increase in intermodal demand as well as a rebound in bulk and industrial freight. Furthermore, the company has been able to keep its overall costs in check even during the challenging environment of the pandemic, a trend expected to continue in Q2, as well.