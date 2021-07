As the Toronto Blue Jays emerge from the All-Star break they find themselves in a position that’s become common since the MLB playoff rules changed in 2012. The team is hovering around .500, well back in their division race, but still in with a chance to claim a wild-card spot. The expanded playoffs may have only added two playoff spots, but they’ve spawned a new tier of contenders who wouldn’t have seen “meaningful baseball” in September, or tried to make in-season upgrades under the old format.