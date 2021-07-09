North country needs to diversify tax base

Two ongoing events offer examples of the need and an opportunity for north country leaders to focus resources on diversifying and building the region’s tax base. First, it is quite concerning to look at the effect of prison closures in the areas. As someone who grew up in a community where a prison was welcome job creation in the 1980s, I know many people who were provided with reliable careers through this. While the loss of these jobs in concerning, there is absolutely no way that these facilities should be kept open simply for job creation; reform is overdue.