Wabash welcomes WLAIP students
Wabash College welcomed a select group of 25 students from across the country Tuesday at the opening of the Wabash Liberal Arts Immersion Program Summer Institute. All of the students attending the program qualify as students of color, are Pell Grant recipients or are first-generation students going to college. The program, which continues through July 31, helps the students adjust to campus life before officially starting their first semester in August.www.journalreview.com
