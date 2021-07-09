FACS : Present Tense
In its earliest moments, Present Tense appears to be a standard methodology for FACS, the art rock/post-punk group born from the ashes of Disappears. Charting from that previous band to this one, we describe the arc of a curve that gradually adds to a maximalist approach to post-punk before peeling away layer after layer to arrive at the most abstract, spacious and foreboding form. The final Disappears record, Irreal, in many ways seems to be the direct forebear to this group’s approach, taking the deep gothic darkness and post-industrial clang and clatter to a warmer but even more abstract space. Songs did not cohere into rhythm and melody but instead to soundfields and coordinated architecture, like creating a sound map of mathematics.www.treblezine.com
