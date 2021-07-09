Cancel
FACS : Present Tense

By Langdon Hickman
treblezine.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its earliest moments, Present Tense appears to be a standard methodology for FACS, the art rock/post-punk group born from the ashes of Disappears. Charting from that previous band to this one, we describe the arc of a curve that gradually adds to a maximalist approach to post-punk before peeling away layer after layer to arrive at the most abstract, spacious and foreboding form. The final Disappears record, Irreal, in many ways seems to be the direct forebear to this group’s approach, taking the deep gothic darkness and post-industrial clang and clatter to a warmer but even more abstract space. Songs did not cohere into rhythm and melody but instead to soundfields and coordinated architecture, like creating a sound map of mathematics.

www.treblezine.com

Frederick, MDFrederick News-Post

FAC's Sky Stage Presents: DUBlernuthin and The Dirty Middle

An eclectic evening of live, original music, from blues-rock to dub-reggae, and more!. Two Frederick-based bands take the stage! The Dirty Middle delivers blues-rock tinged with Americana and garage rock buoyed by the talented vocals of Adrienne Smith. DUBlernuthin is the new configuration of well-known Frederick duo DoubleMotorcycle with the addition of 2 members of fellow Frederick band, daMOOD.
Musictreblezine.com

Midwife : Luminol

What comes after grief? Before departure, before ‘moving on,’ if there is such a thing, we often feel a need for deeper examination—to understand our new life. Madeline Johnston’s third full-length project as Midwife finds her in that place. Her 2020 sophomore project Forever found her narrowing in on a cohesive sound. It was stark and mournful, but her reverb drenched guitars also proved to be playful and bright. She was all set to hit the ground running, world tour and Roadburn set lined up, when 2020 made other plans for us all. It’s a relatively common story of late—album supporting tours cancelled in favor of self-isolation, producing instead an immediate follow up project.
Musicworldmusiccentral.org

Watchhouse Reveals New Song “Beautiful Flowers” on Video

Watchhouse, the new name in American roots music formed by Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz (formerly known as the acclaimed Mandolin Orange) has released a new song titled “Beautiful Flowers.” The single is a meditation on the death of a butterfly against the windshield of a speeding automobile and will appear on Watchhouse’s debut album in August 2021.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Glows In Selfie With Her ‘Coconut’ Emme, 13, After House Hunting With Ben Affleck

Ready for the weekend! J.Lo and her 13-year-old daughter Emme looked so much alike in this sweet new photo as they snuggled up. Jennifer Lopez, 51, posted the cutest photo with her daughter Emme, 13! The This Is Me…Then singer and her daughter looked SO much alike as they posed for the selfie, shared to Jen’s Instagram account on Saturday, July 17. “#WeekendVibes with my coconut,” Jennifer captioned the photo, which has already racked over half a million likes.
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ Kyle And Summer Get Their Happy Ending?

The Young and the Restless spoilers are hinting at Kyle Abbott’s (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman’s (Hunter King) happy ending. The couple could end up riding into the sunset together. Of course, it doesn’t look that way as of right now. Kyle is currently living at the family mansion with Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) and their son Harrison.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Touching Reason Liam Neeson's Son Changed His Last Name

Liam Neeson's son, Micheal, has come a long way over the past decade after losing his mother, Natasha Richardson, in a freak skiing accident back in 2009 when he was just 13 years old. The now 25-year-old is following in his dad's footsteps and venturing into the world of Hollywood (via InStyle). In fact, the pair recently starred in the film "Made In Italy," which features a storyline closely tied to Neeson and Micheal's own experiences. It tells the story of an estranged father and son grieving the loss of their wife and mother as they work to sell a rundown villa in Tuscany, Italy. There are many poignant scenes between Neeson and Micheal that critics have said make it hard to tell the difference between acting and their real-life grief (via InStyle).
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie leaves Today show set for exciting next venture

Savannah Guthrie hung up her Today show shoes on Friday and bid farewell to the show temporarily as she set off for new pastures. The star shared an excited post on Instagram informing her fans that she was finally leaving America and headed to Tokyo to fulfill her dreams of hosting the Olympic ceremony for NBC.
Amomama

Tamela Mann Stuns in Navy Blue Wrinkle Dress Posing With Husband David in Matching Suit on Stairs

Tamela and David Mann shared a sweet image of themselves looking great in matching outfits on their joint Instagram account, and fans could not stop gushing over them. Gospel singer Tamela Mann and her lovely husband, David Mann, are among the most celebrated Hollywood couples. The fantastic pair are a delight to watch and they share beautiful chemistry, convincing people to believe in love again.
Amomama

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Cecily Chapman Is Unrecognizable with Brand New Curly Hairstyle in Gorgeous Selfie

Cecily Chapman recently posted a photo of herself on social media with a new hairstyle that made her difficult to recognize, and her fans gushed over her new look. Cecily Chapman became famous for her appearances in the TV reality show "Dog the Bounty Hunter." In the series, Cecily appeared with her parents, Beth and Duane Chapman, and her siblings, Dominic, Bonnie, and Garry.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Brad Pitt Secretly Dating A-list Ex for 'Mutual Benefits'?

More than 30 years in the limelight, Brad Pitt has spent years going through numerous relationships in Hollywood, but one of them was rumored to come back under the terms of "Friends with Benefits." Juliette Lewis, Christina Applegate, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Nicole Poturalski are a part of his...
Los Angeles, CAhotnewhiphop.com

Adult Film Star Dahlia Sky Passes Away From "Potential Suicide": Report

The adult film industry is mourning the tragic loss of one of its stars. Dahlia Sky was just a month shy of her 32nd birthday when on June 30, she was found dead inside of her vehicle in Los Angeles. There have been speculative reports regarding her cause of death, but the New York Post claims that police are investigating Sky as a "potential suicide."

