The summer before the North Complex Fire I was critical of the former Plumas National Forest supervisor in my previous letter to the editor for refusing to ban open campfires fires. I reported my regular observations of unattended camp fires at the Red Bridge campsites. I cited the previous catastrophic fire in 1924 started by a campfire at the Nelson Creek Bridge that destroyed the Gold Rush landmark Pauly Hotel. I suggested that from July 1st until our first fall rains, that the campfire ban stay in effect and only propane stoves be used in our forests during that period. My warnings went unheeded.