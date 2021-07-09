Cancel
Jefferson City, MO

Mustangs lead North All-Stars to victory in MINK League All-Star Game

By Jacob Lang News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 11 days ago
The St. Joseph Mustangs’ All-Star representatives were victorious, as the North All-Stars defeated the South All-Stars, 5-3, in the 2021 MINK League All-Star Game on Thursday.

Eleven Mustangs players suited up for the North All-Stars, managed by Mustangs head coach Johnny Coy, in the All-Star Game at Vivion Field in Jefferson City.

The 11 Mustangs made St. Joseph the most represented team at the game.

The South All-Stars jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the North scored five unanswered runs on home runs from Des Moines’ Patrick Morton and Chillicothe’s Josh Swinehart.

Mustangs pitcher Brady Loving got the victory on the mound, pitching one scoreless inning. Fellow Mustang Will Hann closed out the game with a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the ninth.

Before the game, Mustang Ike Book participated in the MINK League Home Run Derby. Book was eliminated in the first round by Chillicothe’s Greyson Barrett. Clarinda’s Taylan Mullins-Ohm went on to win.

The Mustangs will be back in action Friday, as they take on the Sedalia Bombers on the road.

