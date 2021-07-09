Bertha Lou Randolph
LINEVILLE, Ala. — Bertha Lou Randolph, 76, of Lineville, Alabama, and formerly of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Clay County Hospital in Alabama. Born Oct. 19, 1944, to the late Silas and Pline (Groves) Cobb of White Plains, she attended Oak Hill Holiness Church for many years. She also attended Little Mission in White Plains and Gospel Light Holiness in Nortonville before moving. Bertha was a very good mother and grandmother. Her heart belonged to all of her babies.www.the-messenger.com
