Dear John: My husband and I have been reading your articles in the Chronicle for years. We have this little spoon and wonder if you can tell us what it was for and if there is any value. It is 2.75 inches long. The bowl is 1.75 inches in diameter. You often advise people to look closely for makers marks on pieces and I was able to find several symbols pressed into the metal. My husband was able to get some good photographs of them. I tried to look them up on the internet, but it made no sense and wonder if you have any idea about them. I believe it is silver and old, my husband thinks it is just a silverlike metal — what do you think? Thank you for any help you might give us. — G.C., internet.