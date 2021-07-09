Multimedia virtual program could help nurses learn about neonatal pain management
Babies younger than four weeks old, called neonates, were once thought not to perceive pain due to not-yet-fully-developed sensory systems, but modern research says otherwise, according to researchers from Hiroshima University in Japan. Not only do babies experience pain, but the various levels can be standardized to help nurses recognize and respond to the babies' cues — if the nurses have the opportunity to learn the scoring tools and skills needed to react appropriately. With tight schedules and limited in-person courses available, the researchers theorized, virtual e-learning may be able to provide a path forward for nurses to independently pursue training in this area.www.news-medical.net
