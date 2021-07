The Houston Astros (56-36) will battle the Chicago White Sox (54-36) in a three-game weekend competition at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 7:15 PM ET. Houston just concluded the three-game showdown versus the New York Yankees with a 2-1 standing last weekend. The Astros failed to score in the first two installments of a series against the Yankees at 0-4 and 0-1 but ended up winning the final match with a one-run lead at 8-7 on Sunday. On Game 1 of the series, the Houston Astros defeated the Chicago White Sox at 7-1 on Friday. Starter Lance McCullers picked up the win for Houston with 6 scoreless innings while allowing one earned run on two hits and granted two walks but struck out 10 Chicago batters in 7.0 innings pitched.