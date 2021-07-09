Health information exchange event notification can be a promising tool for better patient care

Samuel Metz, MD, of Southwest Portland is vice president of Oregon Physicians for a National Health Program and a founding member of Mad As Hell Doctors.One might think single-payer health care is antithetical to American free markets. One would be wrong. Single-payer is as American as the Liberty ship. In fact, single-payer health care was invented by an American capitalist, Henry J. Kaiser, who went on to build nearly 3,000 Liberty ships in World War II (most of right here in Portland). During the Great Depression, Kaiser employed thousands of workers toiling in Western deserts, far from towns and farther...