Na Jiazuo, Director of China's 'Streetwise', on Learning Filmmaking at the Feet of 2020's Top Grossing Filmmaker (EXCLUSIVE)

By Patrick Frater
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNa Jiazuo, one of the few Chinese directors to make it to the Cannes Film Festival this year, says he learned from the best in the business. His “Streetwise” (aka “Gaey Wa’r”) unspools in Un Certain Regard and is eligible for the Camera d’Or, reflecting Na’s status as a rookie feature director.

