Hooting news for all Owl House fans — it’s Disney+ launch day for the animated series! The sophomore season of Disney Channel‘s hit animated series has been running since early June, but the new episodes are finally streaming on Disney’s mega streamer. That said: there are only a few episodes, so could that really be all in store for the second season of this series? Of course not. If you’re wondering when new episodes of The Owl House will debut and where to watch them, we can help.