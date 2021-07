People should continue to work from home for the next four to six weeks if they are able to do so amid surging cases of coronavirus, a key figure at Public Health England has urged.As Boris Johnson prepares to drop the work-from-home guidance on 19 July, alongside vast swathes of legal restrictions, Dr Susan Hopkins warned the country was “approximately three doubling times away from the peak” of the third wave.She added if the R rate of transmission exceeded 2, it would be “high likely” the country would see “very high numbers of hospital admissions”. On 6 July, 563...