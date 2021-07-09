The Brooklyn Brothers on helping Mini UK drive success for its first all-electric car

At the beginning of the coming decade, MINI will become a fully electric brand. On the way there, more and more customers worldwide are becoming enthusiastic about electrified MINI models. In the first half of 2021, the share of these vehicles in total global sales of the British premium brand already rose to over 15 percent. In total, MINI sold 157,799 vehicles worldwide from January to June 2021, exceeding the result from the same period last year by 32.6 per cent. Total global sales of MINI vehicles with electrified powertrains amounted to 23 777 units in the first half of 2021. The most important vehicle for locally emission-free driving fun is proving to be the fully electric MINI Cooper SE (electricity consumption combined: 17.6 – 15.2 kWh/100 km according to WLTP, 16.9 – 14.9 kWh/ 100 km according to NEDC) with 13 454 units sold between January and June 2021. A total of 31 034 units of MINI’s first all-electric model have already been delivered between its market launch last year and the end of June 2021.