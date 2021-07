This is a column by Charlie Harper, an Atlanta-based pubic policy expert and a longtime contributor to the Savannah Morning News. In the 1985 movie "Brewster’s Millions," Richard Pryor’s character had to spend $30 million in 30 days in order to inherit $300 million. There were a few catches: He couldn’t own anything of value at the end, he couldn’t gift the money to anyone or charity, and he couldn’t tell anyone what he was doing.