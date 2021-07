I recently read an article in an online legal magazine, under the heading; ‘200 emails a day’: conveyancers reveal ‘relentless’ deadline pressure. Kate Atkinson, director and head of legal practice at The Partnership, said: “I was working from home for most of the time, which meant an early start of typically 7.15am to get started before the phone started ringing at 9.00am, which would continue throughout the day. I would normally not finish before 9.00pm and, even then, I still had a lot of tasks to complete for my clients which made it very difficult to leave my desk.”