Android TV is in for another big update, Google announced today. On the docket this week are two of Google TV’s best features: recommendations and the watchlist. Available first on the Chromecast with Google TV, recommendations use Google’s algorithm to show you TV shows and movies you might want to watch based on previous ratings. You can tweak the algorithm at any time by going in and rating more films but we got a nice mix of Marvel movies and sci-fi just by watching and rating the Marvel movies in order.