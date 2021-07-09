Cancel
Pottawattamie County, IA

July 9 Face of the Day: Paula Hazlewood

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaula Hazlewood grew up in Carson and currently resides in Pottawattamie County, just south of Council Bluffs. Hazlewood is a graduate of Oklahoma University’s Economic Development Institute, where she earned her Master Practitioner credential from the Advance Economic Development Leadership program. Her education has served her well in her role as the executive director with the Advance Southwest Iowa Corporation and also as chair of Iowa West Foundation’s Placemaking Advisory Committee since 2017.

