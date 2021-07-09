Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Ask the Builder: Questions to consider about a 3D printed house

By Tim Carter, Tribune Content Agency
madison
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may wonder if the new belle of the ball, a 3D printed house, is really going to cost you less money to build than a normal house in these times of stratospheric lumber prices. Some publications fawn about new techniques like these and often only share the glitter and gleam of the technology. This is nothing new, as decades ago lots of bold forecasts were made about geodesic dome houses, A-frames and, most recently, straw-bale houses. All were flash-in-the-pan trends, and only time will tell what will happen with 3D printed homes.

madison.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printing#3d Printer#The Room#Plumbing#On The Lot#3d#House#Psi#Aav
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Interior Designthespruce.com

How to Hang Curtains Without Drilling

If you’re renting your home or you have freshly painted or wallpapered walls, you may be looking to add curtains to your space without putting holes in the walls. These no-drill curtain ideas will help you hang curtains without damaging your walls or woodwork. From Command hooks and S-hooks to magnets and more, there are a surprising amount of ways to hang apartment-friendly curtains without installing a rod. With these ideas for hanging curtains without drilling, your new window treatments can block light and add style and personality to your space, all while saving your walls (and your security deposit).
Interior DesignHouzz

Pro Tips for Choosing the Perfect Hallway Flooring

The hall is the epitome of a high-traffic area, yet it’s also the first glimpse most people have of your home, so the flooring needs to look good while handling the knocks. There are lots of options, and your decision will be guided by how much wear and tear it’s likely to receive, how much maintenance and cleaning you’re willing to do, and the look you’re aiming for.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

3D-Printed Forest Accomodations

There are a steadily increasing number of 3D-printed homes around the world and travelers can now stay in the fully 3D-printed Fibonacci House on Airbnb. This first-of-its-kind listing on Airbnb is located in British Columbia, Canada and it gets its name from the famed golden ratio. As such, the rooms and their fixed elements were based on the Fibonacci shape and the house sets itself apart with walls that curve.
Airbnbdesignboom.com

the fibonacci house becomes the first fully 3D printed home on airbnb

Airbnb‘s latest one-of-a-kind vacation rental is the fibonacci house in canada, the first fully 3D printed home to be listed on the popular site. realized by dutch company twente additive manufacturing (TAM), the 35 sqm dwelling takes its name from the famous fibonacci sequence, also known as the ‘golden ratio’, which its design is based on. the compact retreat boasts a scenic spot amid the waterfront community of kootenay lake village at procter point in british columbia, where guests can enjoy a quiet stay with incredible mountain views.
Lifestylesingularityhub.com

You Can Now Rent a 3D Printed House on Airbnb

3D printing has been increasingly gaining traction over the past couple years as a low-cost way to build comfortable, durable homes. The technology quickly went from a proof of concept (when the first permitted 3D printed home in the US was unveiled at SXSW in 2018) to a proven success, with 3D printed homes either already sold or in the works in New York, Texas, and California.
Interior Designimpressiveinteriordesign.com

How to install laminate flooring on stairs (Quick guide)

So, you want to know how to install laminate flooring on stairs?. Laminate flooring became very popular nowadays. It is very durable and good for places with a great circulation of people. It is also coming in various colors and patterns, so it can fit almost every interior. If you...
Saint Louis, MOstlmag.com

This award-winning Oakland property offers multiple outdoor spaces

The former home of St. Louis architect Robert Schutt is located on a secluded, wooded site in Oakland. Completed in 1966, when Schutt was 26-years-old, it is one of four houses designed by the architect, whose work here was honored with an award for excellence in residential design by the St. Louis chapter of the Producer’s Council and the American Institute of Architects.
Interior Designnewdecortrends.com

New Living Room Interior Design Ideas 2022-2023

There are important trends and ideas in interior design that make our life better, more convenient and easier. Interior design trends are not just about the latest shades or interior items, they are a reflection of culture, modern lifestyles and our dreams. The interior of the living room in our...
Home & Gardensnntv.com

9 Questions to Ask Before Hiring House Cleaners

Originally Posted On: 9 Questions to Ask Before Hiring House Cleaners – (organizeitswfl.com) There are countless ways in which homeowners can benefit from hiring house cleaners. Whether you have a hard time keeping up with chores or are looking to boost your home’s appeal to potential buyers, house cleaning services can help.
Interior Designnshoremag.com

How to Use Sliding Barn Doors in Interior Design

Did your space get smaller once you started working from home? Do you love your family but dream of ways to see a little less of them? Are you looking to close off a tight space but can’t swing a traditional door? Barn doors may provide simple solutions to make all your wishes come true. What began as farmhouse fashion has transcended into a brilliant solution for tight spaces and creative minds.
Economyprobuilder.com

The True Value of 3D Modeling for Home Builders

Home builders are increasingly turning to technology to work smarter, faster, and more efficiently, to stand out among the competition. For an increasing number of them, this transition entails moving from two-dimensional (2D) drawings to three-dimensional (3D) digital modeling. In a 3D environment, flat plans are brought to life, making...
Interior DesignWRAL

Genial Design: Promoting Growth and Life in Your Home

The home is often our sanctuary and anything that lifts our spirits and promotes vitality is easily welcomed. Outdoor spaces such as patios, porches and decks bring us closer to nature. It’s the sensation of daylight on our skin and fresh oxygen rich air that speak to living well and feeling well too. We associate the best of summer with outdoor concerts, grilled food, and family time. So how do we provide more elements that promote feeling alive throughout our homes and throughout the year?
Interior Designhillcountrynews.com

How to Create a More Functional Laundry Room

(Family Features) A laundry room may be one of the spaces that you use the most, but cramped quarters and clutter can hinder your productivity. Eliminate the excuses and get your laundry room under control with these tips to add function to your washing routine. Use space wisely. Your laundry...
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Advantages Of Having a Glass Pergola And Tons Of Inspiration

Have you ever thought about having a glass ceiling in your home? Because that is the proposal of the glass pergola. This structure, which is traditionally made of wood, has been covered with glass for some time now, making it more modern and functional. Come find out more about the...
Interior DesignDesign Milk

Muuto’s Marie Hesseldahl Reimagines a 1969 Summer House in Denmark

After discovering this summerhouse while on a walk about an hour outside of Copenhagen in 2017, Marie Hesseldahl fell in love with the architecture and the way it blended with the natural environment. The one-story, wooden “type house” was designed by renowned Danish architects Knud Friis & Elmar Moltke Nielsen of Friis & Moltke in the mid 60s. The original owner saw the design in an architectural magazine and had it built in 1969 in a pine plantation in North Zealand, Denmark. While simple, the house is dotted with special original details and materials, including pine veneer wall paneling, black ceiling beams and built-in furniture. Not everyone would appreciate this mid-century gem the way Hesseldahl did, but as a designer and Design Manager for Danish brand Muuto, it fell into the right hands.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

These Are the Biggest Bathroom Design Trends in 2021, According to a New Survey

It’s no secret that stunning bathrooms are highly coveted in the world of real estate. A new report of 2021’s biggest bathroom trends shows that having a recently refurbished and on-trend bathroom has the potential to increase the value of your home by as much as 5 percent with home buyers. Using data from Pinterest and Google Search Volumes, the team at Victorian Plumbing analyzed what bathroom trends are getting the most traffic these days. Here are their findings:

Comments / 0

Community Policy