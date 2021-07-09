Cancel
Garden City, NY

A Tribute to Bob Kaliban

Garden City News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is a personal tribute to a charismatic and talented man who laughed as he climbed the pathway to success as an actor, voiceover master, dedicated family man and community supporter, who also consistently went out of his way to help others. My good friend was Bob Kaliban, who passed away in December 2020. His improbable life’s journey began when he was born in the tiny rural town of Prairieville, Iowa in 1933. He attended Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa where he encountered two of the loves of his life, acting, and the woman who would become his beloved wife of over 50 years, Pepper. Although acting was not his initial major, Bob did well. He then won a scholarship and attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London where he eventually played the lead role in Hamlet for the Queen Mum.

