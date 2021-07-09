Speaking of Books

The concept of the summer “beach read” book goes all the way back to the Victorian era, when advances in transportation made it possible for city people to escape to coastal areas and resort getaways during the summer months. The publishing industry targeted this new category of potential customers by marketing books as “summer reads” ideal for the beach, or the cabin, or the Adirondack chair, or what have you. In fact, this cultural shift sent books in a whole new direction. The novel, previously considered rather vulgar, was now an acceptable pastime for those who could afford such leisure time. So whether you’re able to make it somewhere near the ocean, or relaxing in an adirondack chair, or you’re simply lounging in pajamas under a throw blanket in the air conditioning, a good read is a good read. Here are historical fiction, thriller, and contemporary fiction suggestions to get you started with your summer reading.