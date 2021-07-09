Garden City 4 x 400 Meter Relay Team competes at Nationals

Following a season filled with many accomplishments, Garden City High School’s 4 x 400 meter relay team had the opportunity to compete in the Nike Outdoor Nationals track and field meet this past week. Going into the Nassau County Class AAA Championship meet a month ago, the four members of this relay team were only hoping to earn the county class title in the event. After running the fastest time by Garden City High School athletes in the past 2 decades, Alexander Mejia, Kealan Mullally, Alex Colletti, and Robin Mahabir walked away not only as County Class champions but as national qualifiers for their race, running a time of 3:24.66. Through fundraising efforts by the members of this relay team as well as the support of their families and friends, their dream of going to nationals slowly turned into reality. Racing at the legendary Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon, the team placed 11th in national competition. The team would like to acknowledge and thank the TMA Booster Club of Garden City as well as all others who donated to the cause that allowed the team to represent Garden City at this meet.