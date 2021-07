CELINA — Galion broke open a tie game with a four-run seventh inning and held on to beat Grand Lake 6-4 in Great Lakes League baseball action on Wednesday night. The Graders (9-18) fell behind 2-0 after three innings of play. The Mariners plated two runs in the home half of the third on an RBI single by Garrett Felix and an error that allowed Preston Jones to score from third base.