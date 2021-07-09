The Kordes Korner

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThis photograph was given to me by a long time resident. It was taken in 1967 in the backyard of a house on the north end of Avalon Road. It captures suburbia in its “glory days.” The houses were built in 1954-55 and so are just over 10 years old in this photo. The yards are wide open and you can see all the way down the block. This is before fences and walls of landscaping blocked out neighbors from each other. The kids are playing on a swing set and a clothes line can be seen on the right. Check out the kids’ clothing – so 1960’s!

