Norman, OK

Parents sentenced for neglect

By Mindy Ragan Wood
Posted by 
The Norman Transcript
The Norman Transcript
 10 days ago

Parents of three children who were found living in their own excrement were sentenced to prison by District Judge Thad Balkman this week.

Nicholas Joe Porterfield, 34, and his wife Janie Marie, 37, both of Norman, pleaded no contest to child neglect on March 30. On Wednesday, Nicholas received six years in prison, and Janie, who did not have a criminal record, received three years in prison with seven years suspended and two years under Oklahoma Department of Corrections supervision.

Their children – then ages 5, 6, and 9 – were taken into DHS custody in October 2019, a probable cause affidavit reads. The two youngest children had been diagnosed with autism, court records indicate.

Officers with the Norman Police Department discovered the non-verbal 5-year-old covered, from her hair and face to her body, in feces. Her toys, bedding and floor were also soiled. When she got to the hospital, her hair was matted with feces to an extent that it had to be cut, the affidavit reads.

Officers noticed locks on the outside of the children’s bedroom doors and on the inside of the parents’ room.

“While locked in this room, the 5-year-old female had no access to a bathroom, clean food or water, and was forced to sleep on a mattress and play with toys that were covered in her own feces,” the affidavit reads.

The filth was not limited to the children’s rooms. Police photos submitted to the court and obtained by The Transcript revealed nearly every room in the house was piled with trash, rotting food, insects, urine and animal feces. The home was condemned by Norman Code Enforcement, court records show.

Balkman told the parents that while they had a right to live as they chose, their children deserved basic hygiene, nutrition and shelter. The conditions in which they were forced to live “hurt my heart,” the judge’s statement reads.

Letters to the court regarding the children’s progress describe their recovery in foster care and therapeutic services. Two of the children are educated through an online charter school and are thriving, a letter to the court reads.

In particular, the progress of the 5-year-old girl stunned her teacher, according to the letter. She described the little girl at first as “feral,” without any social skills or understanding “how to be around people,” uncommunicative and generally uncontrollable.

“Over the year-and-a-half that has passed since I first met (name withheld), the change has been dramatic,” the teacher wrote. “She is now a pleasant child. She stays in the classroom 90% of the time. She interacts with adults and children, and she understands the rules of a classroom. She no longer hoards food or over eats. She now trusts the adults in her life to not hurt her and take care of her. She has been potty trained, learned to read and do age appropriate math. She has made such tremendous progress from when she first entered my classroom, that she is almost unrecognizable.”

A pre-sentencing investigation report found that Nicholas Porterfield had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. He was previously convicted of larceny, possession of cannabis, grand larceny, possession of a stolen debit card and uttering a forged instrument.

Janie Porterfield’s pre-sentencing investigation report shows she felt overwhelmed, knew the conditions were unlivable and had “shut down” rather than stepping up as a parent.

