Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead seemed to be a successful start at a new partnership between the former DC Comics auteur and Netflix. Even before the first film had premiered, talks of prequel projects like Army of Thieves hung in the air, with both that live-action film and the anime series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas being discussed as coming along sooner rather than later. Well, we now have our first look at one of those projects, as the first photos of Army of Thieves shows us a new heist adventure on the horizon. Plus the return of a beloved character through Matthias Schweighöfer’s Dieter.