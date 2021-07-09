Cancel
NFL

Should Washington Trade For Patriots WR N'Keal Harry?

By Greg Patuto
Washington Football Team on FanNation
10 days ago
 10 days ago
N'Keal Harry has requested a trade out of New England. Jamal Tooson, Harry's agent, formally requested a change of scenery on Tuesday and did so by releasing a statement announcing the request submitted to the Patriots.

"Through two seasons, he has 86 targets, which obviously hasn't met the expectations the Patriots and N'Keal had when they drafted a dominant downfield threat who was virtually unstoppable at the point of attack in college," Tooson said in a statement, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. "Following numerous conversations with the Patriots, I believe it's time for a fresh start and best for both parties if N'Keal moves on before the start of training camp. That is why I have informed the Patriots today I am formally requesting a trade on behalf of my client."

The Patriots selected Harry with the final pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Arizona State. Through his first two years in the league, Harry has been extremely underwhelming. He has played in 21 games, making 14 starts, and totaled 45 catches for 414 yards and four touchdowns.

This has. led to a trade request. The question remains, which team will take a chance? Short answer -- it should not be Washington.

Harry entered the draft process back in 2019 as one of the top prospects at the wide receiver position. He totaled over 70 catches and 1,000 yards in each of his final two seasons with the Sun Devils. Harry was the second receiver taken in the draft, behind Marquise Brown. The Patriots selected Harry over the likes of DK Metcalf, AJ Brown, Deebo Samuel, and of course, Terry McLaurin.

With one exception, the pass-catchers for Washington have been underwhelming in recent years. McLaurin has emerged as a true No. 1 threat within the offense but there has not been much else to worry about. That might not be the case in 2021.

The WFT signed Curtis Samuel to a three-year deal in free agency. He was able to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark from scrimmage last season with the Carolina Panthers in an offense that included DJ Moore and Robby Anderson. He brings great versatility and speed to the offense. Adam Humphries is another addition that seems to be flying under the radar. He could be the slot receiver that Washington is looking for and act as a security blanket for Ryan Fitzpatrick.

There might be some intrigue in a former first-round pick being available via trade but all of a sudden, the WFT could feel a bit more comfortable with their pass-catchers, with the aforementioned trio and rookie Dyami Brown, too.

The NFL won't give up on a big-bodied first-round talent. So Harry will find a new home in the offseason. But it should not be in D.C.

