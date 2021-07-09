Cancel
Sneaker Pimps Return with “Squaring the Circle”, Their First New Song in Two Decades: Stream

English trip-hop veterans Sneaker Pimps have returned with “Squaring the Circle,” the title track to their first new album in nearly two decades. Additionally, they’ve revealed a second song called “Fighter”. Listen to both below. Set for release this fall, Squaring the Circle was written, performed, and produced by founding...

