Sneaker Pimps Return with “Squaring the Circle”, Their First New Song in Two Decades: Stream

STEEL PANTHER singer Michael Starr spoke to Ornella Carlone of Germany's Comebackstage about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band's follow-up to 2019's "Heavy Metal Rules" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Satchel [guitar] writes all the songs for STEEL PANTHER, and Stix [Zadinia, drums] and I write stuff to Satchel's music. So, we've been able to finish two songs so far in pre-production, and then we have about 12 more that we're gonna record. So what we're doing is we're having a different process right now because of COVID, and the different process is we normally don't demo up what Satchel writes. He'll make a demo, and then we usually just go in the studio and then we add our parts to it. But this time we're doing it in pre-production, which means he writes a demo for a song, he presents it to us, we learn what we wanna learn and then add our personalities to the songs. But now we're recording 'em at Stix's house. Because we don't wanna spend the money on doing it with a producer, 'cause right now we're just barely making it. And we're not signed to a label; we have our own label. So whenever we put out a record now, we pay for everything upfront. So that's why we're doing it this way, this process — making sure that we're totally ready to go, and then we're gonna take those 14 songs and go record 'em for real, in a real studio and a producer."