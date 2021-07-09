Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Gameday preview: Lynx at Las Vegas

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 10 days ago

Preview: The Lynx, who are coming off an 85-79 victory over Dallas at home on Wednesday, carry a five-game winning streak into the second meeting of the season with the Aces. The Lynx, who trailed by eight points at halftime, outscored Dallas, 47-33, in the second half. The Lynx (10-7) outlasted Las Vegas, 90-89, in overtime at Target Center on June 25. The Aces (14-5) are coming off a 99-90 loss to Phoenix at home on Wednesday. The loss ended a four-game winning streak for the Aces and was just their second loss in 10 home games.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kayla Mcbride
Person
Liz Cambage
Person
A'ja Wilson
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Natalie Achonwa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Dallas#Gameday#Aces#Aerial Powers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Damian Lillard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: ‘We’re going to play ‘Dame or Deal’. I’m the Blazers GM – If I would keep Dame over the trade offer it’s ‘Dame’, if the trade offer is too good to pass up it’s a ‘Deal.’”. Watch Colin Cowherd decide if the Portland Trailblazers should keep Damian Lillard...
NBANew York Post

DeMarcus Cousins is done with the Paul George ‘slander’

After missing a pair of late-game free throws in Game 3, Clippers forward Paul George was able to flip the script with a heroic performance in Los Angeles’ Game 5 win. The performance caused his teammate, the outspoken DeMarcus Cousins, to tell fans to cut the memes and put some respect on George’s name.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Chris Paul Called Out For ‘Dirty’ Play In Game 5 Loss

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s iconic alley-oop dunk at the end of Game 5 overshadowed what many thought was a dirty play by Chris Paul. Paul is an all-time great and an eventual Hall of Famer, but he also has a well-earned reputation of pushing the envelope with his physicality and gamesmanship. A number of analysts and fans think he crossed the line on Antetokounmpo’s jam last night.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Spun

Report: Adele Is Officially Dating A Notable NBA Figure

Adele is reportedly in a new relationship – one that will be of interest to NBA fans. According to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the superstar artist is dating LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul. Paul, a close friend of LeBron who’s become one of the biggest agents in the NBA,...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Charles Barkley’s Story About Coach K’s Daughter Is Going Viral

Charles Barkley has been around the game of basketball for several decades. He’s met just about everyone who’s had a big impact on the game during that time. Because of that, he has a lot of pretty incredible stories about the game’s all-time greats. This week, the legendary NBA star...
NBANBC Sports

Where Steph, Warriors ranked on 2021 NBA jersey sales

The latest NBA jersey sales rankings have been released, and to very little surprise, Los Angeles Lakers star -- and Space Jam 2 actor -- LeBron James took the top spot. Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was ranked at No. 7 in player jersey sales, with the team’s overall merchandise ranking coming in at the No. 9 spot.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Giannis Reacts To Seeing LeBron James Sitting Courtside

If there was any doubt about the magnitude of Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday, it was erased by seeing LeBron James sitting courtside. After winning the NBA championship in 2020, LeBron was just a spectator this year. He and some of his friends, including Rich Paul, got to watch the Milwaukee Bucks take a 3-2 series lead with a 123-119 win over the Phoenix Suns.
WWEPWMania

“Big Debut” Reportedly Taking Place On Tonight’s WWE RAW

During Sunday night’s Mat Men Podcast that followed the 2021 Money in the Bank PPV, Andrew Zarian commented on how there was a “big debut” scheduled for the July 19th 2021 edition of WWE RAW in Dallas, Texas:. “There’s a big debut happening. A big debut tomorrow night. Tomorrow night.”
NBAwashingtonnewsday.com

NBA Rumors: The Lakers’ ‘Third’ Star Could Be Worth ‘$100 Million’

NBA Rumors: The Lakers’ ‘Third’ Star Could Be Worth ‘$100 Million’. The Los Angeles Lakers may face a huge stumbling block in their pursuit of the ultimate third star to complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The scenario with the New Orleans Pelicans involving Lonzo Ball appears to be one...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kristaps Porzingis Opens Up About The Dallas Mavericks And Luka Doncic: "I Was Out Of The Pick And Rolls, The Ball Didn't Go Through Me At All."

Kristaps Porzingis finished a tough season with the Dallas Mavericks, starring in controversies mainly with teammate Luka Doncic. These two are expected to be the team leaders, but their personalities make things difficult, reportedly creating a rift between them. The Mavs made some significant changes this offseason, parting ways with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy