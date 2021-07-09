Gameday preview: Lynx at Las Vegas

Preview: The Lynx, who are coming off an 85-79 victory over Dallas at home on Wednesday, carry a five-game winning streak into the second meeting of the season with the Aces. The Lynx, who trailed by eight points at halftime, outscored Dallas, 47-33, in the second half. The Lynx (10-7) outlasted Las Vegas, 90-89, in overtime at Target Center on June 25. The Aces (14-5) are coming off a 99-90 loss to Phoenix at home on Wednesday. The loss ended a four-game winning streak for the Aces and was just their second loss in 10 home games.