Flood Advisory issued for Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 00:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Aransas The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Aransas County in south central Texas Central Refugio County in south central Texas South Central Victoria County in south central Texas West Central Calhoun County in south Texas * Until 215 AM CDT. * At 1218 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Refugio, McFaddin, Quintana, Tivoli and Austwell. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.