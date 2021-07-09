Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

These are 10 of the best espresso makers and accessories on sale now

NOLA.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've been missing your local coffee shop and their piping hot espresso, there's plenty of espresso makers, brews, and accessories you can choose from to whip up something at home. Upgrade your kitchen with one of these 10 espresso accessories, on sale now. MILANO Stainless Steel Stovetop Espresso Maker...

www.nola.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caffeine#Coffee Shop#Certified Fair Trade#Gourmesso Nite Edition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
Related
ShoppingPosted by
The Independent

The best furniture sales to shop from Ikea, John Lewis, Made and more

The summer sales are here and some of the best bargains to be found are on furniture.From sofas to wardrobes, dressing tables to beds, big-name brands such as Ikea, Made and Dunelm have slashed their prices so you can invest in pricier pieces without breaking the bank.Now is the perfect time to start furniture shopping whether it’s for a new home to update items you’ve had for years and need replacing.With discounts of up to 50 per cent off to be enjoyed, these deals won’t be around long so don’t miss out by filling up your shopping cart ASAP.To save...
ShoppingReal Simple

25 Under-$200 Furniture Pieces Amazon Shoppers Say Are Worth Every Penny

Furnishing your home, whether you're a new renter or already a seasoned homeowner, can add up pretty quickly. Thankfully, there are retailers like Amazon that not only make finding stylish and quality-made furniture pieces easy, but also have thousands of affordable options to choose from. Plus, when you sign up for a Prime membership, you can have basically anything shipped directly to your door in under two days.
ShoppingApartment Therapy

This Popular Induction Cookware Set Is on Sale Right Now — Hurry Before It Sells Out (Again!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to choosing the best induction cookware sets, Kitchn has three favorites that they absolutely love. The only problem? They’re rarely ever in stock. So when we do see them available, we make sure to let you know ASAP. Like right now — Anolon’s highly rated Nouvelle Stainless 10-piece Cookware Set is actually in stock (it was once sold out for five straight months!). Even better? From now through July 5, you can score an additional 20 percent off of this popular pick when you use promo code FRIENDS.
LifestylePosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Summer hot tub sale: Here are the best-selling spas at bargain prices

Hot tubs are back in stock after the pandemic brought such high demand for the backyard luxury item. Now, Wayfair, a home goods retailer, has loads of hot tubs in stock. Here are some of the best-selling hot subs on Wayfair’s website. Order now and you can expect your delivery in four to five weeks. And don’t forget heated hot tubs are something you can use in the fall, winter and spring as well.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

10 Best kitchen gadgets and accessories for your summer drinks

A new season calls for reflection. In the sweltering heat, you’ll need to stay hydrated, so there’s no better time to take your summer drinks to the next level with the best kitchen gadgets and accessories. Designed to enhance the ingredients’ natural flavors and kick pesky chemicals to the curb, these accessories are family friendly and will add a revamp to your kitchen’s countertop.
Food & DrinksFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

The best drip coffee maker

While some folks are obsessed with the latest flavored blended frozen drinks, others prefer a standard pot of black coffee. If you’re a traditionalist, a drip coffee maker is what you need, and there are plenty of high-quality options with advanced features that can make the experience simple and delicious.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

Every Accessory on My Wish List Right Now Is Goals—See for Yourself

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. There’s nothing like checking myself out in the mirror after putting together an outfit and realizing it’s actually really chic. Cut to me being overly impressed with myself and walking out the door with the confidence of an athlete who just won a championship game. It doesn’t matter if the ’fit is a matching set or a pair of jeans styled with my favorite sleeveless top; it’s always the accessories that make the look worthy of a 10-out-of-10 score.
ShoppingPosted by
The Hill

22 hot deals on sale for up to 68% off this 4th of July

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. There may be a heat wave enveloping many parts of the United States, but that doesn’t mean we have to forego our summer fun. In fact, we have 22 cool items that are going to get your mind on something other than soaring temperatures, and onto how you are going to make the best of it all. With discounts up to 68%, there is something for everyone … even your furry friends … that can help beat the heat, and enjoy all that the season has to offer. But hurry, they're here for a limited time only.
Lifestylethemanual.com

The Best Firewood-Cutting Tools and Accessories in 2021

As both U.S. coasts bake in near-record temps, building a fire isn’t top of mind for most Americans right now. But, if you live in the mountains where it still gets cold at night, or you’re looking to prep for winter, it never hurts to stock up on the best wood for indoor fireplaces and some new firewood-splitting gear to boot. Chopping and pruning firewood can be more than just a utilitarian chore to keep your digs warm, too. With the right mindset, it can be a rewarding and even therapeutic activity. Sure, it’s hard work, but there are plenty of tools to make the job infinitely easier. Whether it’s a new splitting ax, a kindling cracker, a wood storage rack, or a well-stocked first aid kit in case things go awry, we have you covered. These are the best firewood-cutting tools and accessories of 2021.
Food & Drinksmarthastewart.com

The Best Frozen Drink Makers for a Season of Summer Entertaining

Whether you want to make a slushie, smoothie, mocktail, or cocktail, the process will be easier than ever with one of these buys. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
ShoppingDaytona Beach News-Journal

There's a major Black Friday JCPenney sale happening in July—and these are the best deals

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. We may well into July, but summer has only just begun! To celebrate, a ton of retailers, including Macy’s and more, are hosting huge, holiday-level mid-year savings events—and now, you can add one more to that list. With discounts of up to 60% off on clothes, kitchen goods and more comes the Black Friday in July JCPenney sale.
ElectronicsPosted by
People

You Can Get This Popular Bissell Vacuum on Sale for $40 at Walmart Right Now

When looking for a new vacuum cleaner, there are plenty of specs to keep in mind. It all depends on what type of floors you have, whether you want a cordless device or not, and if you have the space for a larger vacuum or need a compact model. While shopping for new devices can get overwhelming, there are always a few best-sellers that stick out from the crowd. One fan-favorite, the Bissell Power Force Bagless Vacuum, is currently on sale at Walmart for only $40.
Shoppingthechronicle-news.com

HUGE GARAGE / ESTATE SALE IN EL MORO

17110 CR 75.1 (EL MORO) *HUGE* sale July 9,10,11 8am to 3pm - horse tack,1971 Cougar Convertible XR7,camping gear,furniture,Christmas/Fall decorations,household items,clothing/boots,some antiques - too much to list.
Food & DrinksPalm Beach Interactive

Tons of K-Cups from Dunkin' and more are marked down for this 4th of July sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Keurig machines are known for churning out fast, reliable cups of joe or tea within mere minutes. But let's face it: The accompanying K-Cups that come along with them can start to add up after a while—especially if you’re a multiple-cups-a-day kinda' person. Right now is a perfect time to stock up on your favorite flavors, because Bed Bath & Beyond is having a massive 4th of July sale that encompasses savings on just about everything—including 44- to 48-count K-Cups, which are marked down as low as 42 cents each!

Comments / 0

Community Policy