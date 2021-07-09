These are 10 of the best espresso makers and accessories on sale now

As both U.S. coasts bake in near-record temps, building a fire isn’t top of mind for most Americans right now. But, if you live in the mountains where it still gets cold at night, or you’re looking to prep for winter, it never hurts to stock up on the best wood for indoor fireplaces and some new firewood-splitting gear to boot. Chopping and pruning firewood can be more than just a utilitarian chore to keep your digs warm, too. With the right mindset, it can be a rewarding and even therapeutic activity. Sure, it’s hard work, but there are plenty of tools to make the job infinitely easier. Whether it’s a new splitting ax, a kindling cracker, a wood storage rack, or a well-stocked first aid kit in case things go awry, we have you covered. These are the best firewood-cutting tools and accessories of 2021.