Three-star defensive lineman Jadon Scarlett transfers to defending state champion Argyle

Buy Now Argyle celebrates after they defeat Lindale to win the Class 4A Division I state championship at AT&T Stadium, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Jeff Woo

The Class 4A Division I defending champions just got stronger.

Argyle, which featured one of the most dominant defenses in the state in 2020, has added defensive lineman Jadon Scarlett to its roster.

The three-star prospect, who has offers from the likes of Oklahoma, Baylor and Texas A&M, has transferred to Argyle from Flower Mound Coram Deo.

Argyle coach Todd Rodgers confirmed the news of Scarlett’s transfer to the Denton Record-Chronicle via text message on Thursday night.

Scarlett will join an Eagles defense that surrendered just 15.5 points per game last season. Argyle knocked off Lindale 49-21 in the 4A Division I title game to cap a perfect 16-0 campaign.

As a sophomore in 2019, Scarlett tallied 108 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 15 sacks, according to The Dallas Morning News. In 2020 as a junior, Scarlett recorded 75 tackles, 37 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

Argyle will return several key members of its state championship defense in 2021, including Will Ramsey, Grant Mirabel and Riley Van Poppel, among others.

The Eagles are the No. 1-ranked team in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 2021 4A Division I preseason poll.