Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Argyle, TX

Three-star defensive lineman Jadon Scarlett transfers to defending state champion Argyle

By Reece Waddell Staff Writer reece.waddell@dentonrc.com
Posted by 
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QfCVI_0arjXEJG00
Buy Now Argyle celebrates after they defeat Lindale to win the Class 4A Division I state championship at AT&T Stadium, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Jeff Woo

The Class 4A Division I defending champions just got stronger.

Argyle, which featured one of the most dominant defenses in the state in 2020, has added defensive lineman Jadon Scarlett to its roster.

The three-star prospect, who has offers from the likes of Oklahoma, Baylor and Texas A&M, has transferred to Argyle from Flower Mound Coram Deo.

Argyle coach Todd Rodgers confirmed the news of Scarlett’s transfer to the Denton Record-Chronicle via text message on Thursday night.

Scarlett will join an Eagles defense that surrendered just 15.5 points per game last season. Argyle knocked off Lindale 49-21 in the 4A Division I title game to cap a perfect 16-0 campaign.

As a sophomore in 2019, Scarlett tallied 108 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 15 sacks, according to The Dallas Morning News. In 2020 as a junior, Scarlett recorded 75 tackles, 37 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

Argyle will return several key members of its state championship defense in 2021, including Will Ramsey, Grant Mirabel and Riley Van Poppel, among others.

The Eagles are the No. 1-ranked team in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 2021 4A Division I preseason poll.

Comments / 0

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Argyle, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Argyle, TX
City
Mound, TX
Local
Texas Football
City
Lindale, TX
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Texas A M#American Football#Baylor#Texas A M#Flower Mound Coram Deo#The Dallas Morning News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Guyer standout Kyndal Stowers commits to Baylor

Two years ago, Kyndal Stowers burst onto the scene as a freshman on a Guyer team that reached the region final for the first time in school history. During that playoff run, Stowers repeatedly left her mark on matches, and by the end of the season, was named the Denton Record-Chronicle's 2019 All-Area Newcomer of the Year.
College SportsPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Annual magazine projections don't paint promising picture for UNT entering football season

Conference USA media days will take place next week, when the league will go through the standard drill of releasing its preseason all-league team and media poll. Polls are strictly a guessing game. Voters take a look at the way last season played out, the number of top players returning for each team and take an educated guess as to how the race will unfold.
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton ISD athletic director Joey Florence to be inducted into THSCA Hall of Honor this weekend

One of the winningest coaches in the history of the Denton area will be inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor this weekend. Denton ISD athletic director Joey Florence — who led Ryan to four consecutive state title game appearances from 2000-03 as the Raiders’ head coach — will be recognized at the annual THSCA convention at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Harry B. Gonzales Convention Center in San Antonio.
Keller, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Now in its second season at the 6A level, Braswell's 2021 schedule features challenges and opportunities

In its first season at the Class 6A level last year, Braswell managed a respectable 5-5 record while keeping its playoff hopes alive until the last week. The Bengals were 3-1 entering District 5-6A play in 2020, and while there were flashes of brilliance — including an impressive 41-24 road win over Prosper — Braswell went just 2-4 in 5-6A play.

Comments / 0

Community Policy