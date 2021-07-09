Cancel
Great Wall Motor vehicle sales up 23 pct in June

SHIJIAZHUANG, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Great Wall Motor (GWM), China's leading sport utility vehicle (SUV) and pickup manufacturer, saw auto vehicle sales grow 22.71 percent year on year in June. In a filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the company said it sold a total of 100,664 vehicles last month,...

