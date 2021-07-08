Cancel
Weld County, CO

Weld County jail deputy arrested for alleged relationship with inmate

By David Mullen The Denver Gazette
Gazette
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Weld County jail deputy was apprehended Thursday after allegedly having an intimate relationship with at least one inmate, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office. Jason Hillyer, 32, of Greeley has been employed by the jail for three years and now faces one count of sexual conduct in a correctional institution, a Class 5 felony. He is currently on non-paid administrative leave, according to the release.

