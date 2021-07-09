Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Final frontier: Billionaires Branson and Bezos bound for space

By MANDEL NGAN, Don EMMERT, Handout, Lucie AUBOURG
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ygp9d_0arjWO1t00
Jeff Bezos (L) and Richard Branson (R) launched Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic in the early 2000s, and now both men stand on the verge of lift-off themselves, mere days apart /AFP/File

Two vessels, two companies, with one goal: blasting their billionaire founders into space.

Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos launched Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin in the early 2000s, and now both men stand on the verge of lift-off themselves, mere days apart.

The result of both an overlap in the companies' development timelines and the pair's fierce rivalry, the launches mark a milestone in the nascent space tourism industry.

While the tycoons are among the first passengers, their ultimate goal is to allow hundreds of (wealthy) clients to admire with their own eyes, for a few minutes, the curvature of the Earth.

They won't be the first billionaires in space.

Hungarian-American Charles Simonyi and Guy Laliberte, the Canadian co-founder of Cirque du Soleil, spent several days aboard the International Space Station in 2007 and 2009 respectively, but made the trip on Russian Soyuz rockets.

Bezos and Branson will be the first to hitch a ride with private space companies -- which they themselves created.

"It's just an incredible, wonderful coincidence that we're going up in the same month," Britain's Branson told The Washington Post in an interview, adding that his decision to move up his spaceflight to July 11 was "honestly not" intended to best the Amazon founder, whose voyage is slated for July 20.

- 'Become an astronaut' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ac3w1_0arjWO1t00
Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Galactic, wearing his company's astronaut space suit /Virgin Galactic/AFP

Branson's flight takes off Sunday from a base in New Mexico called SpacePort America.

The time has not yet been announced, but the company said a livestream will begin at 7:00 am local time (1300 GMT).

A carrier plane takes off from a runway, then lets go of the spaceship, baptized VSS Unity, at 50,000 feet (15,000 meters).

VSS Unity's two pilots ignite its rocket engines, propelling the craft to Mach 3 above the 50 miles (80 km) altitude considered the boundary of space by the United States.

The passengers, Branson and three other Virgin Galactic employees, will be able to unbuckle and experience weightlessness for a few minutes.

The ship finally glides back to the original runway.

Branson's role: evaluate the experience for future clients, expected from 2022.

About 600 people have already bought tickets, ranging in price from $200,000 to $250,000.

"When we return, I will announce something very exciting to give more people the chance to become an astronaut," he has promised.

- Minimal training -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Fx4w_0arjWO1t00
In this handout photo provided by Virgin Galactic on June 22, 2021, the VSS Unity is seen in space over New Mexico /Virgin Galactic/AFP

Blue Origin's voyage launches on July 20, the anniversary of the first Moon landing in 1969.

The reusable rocket system is named New Shepard in honor of Alan Shepard, the first American in space.

After lift-off, the capsule, which carries up to six crew members, separates from its booster, then spends four minutes at an altitude exceeding 60 miles (100 kilometers) -- also known as the Karman line, the internationally accepted border of space.

By comparison, commercial planes generally fly at an altitude of six miles (10 kilometers).

The booster lands autonomously on a pad two miles from the launch site, and the capsule floats back to the surface with three large parachutes that slow it down to about a mile an hour when it lands.

On board will be the Amazon founder, his brother Mark, 82-year-old female aviator Wally Funk, and the mystery winner of an auctioned ticket that sold for $28 million.

It will be New Shepard's first crewed launch. Virgin Galactic has had three crewed flights including pilots, and even a passenger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sBvPL_0arjWO1t00
After lift-off, the capsule, which carries up to six crew members, separates from its booster, then spends four minutes at an altitude exceeding 60 miles (100 kilometers) -- also known as the Karman line, the recognized border of space /BLUE ORIGIN/AFP/File

Unlike rival SpaceX, which foresees more ambitious trips for tourists that will last several days, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin's so-called suborbital flights require minimal training.

But after being heralded as imminent for years, the advent of space tourism remains dependent on the complete success of these tests.

In 2014, a Virgin Galactic spacecraft crash caused the death of a pilot, significantly delaying the program. Another tragic event of this kind could well put an end to it.

Comments / 3

AFP

AFP

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Shepard
Person
Bezos
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Wally Funk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Tourism#Space Industry#Other Space#Afp File#Hungarian#Canadian#Cirque Du Soleil#Russian#The Washington Post#Afp Branson#Vss Unity#The Vss Unity#American#New Shepard#Blue Origin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Amazon
Related
Celebritiestheclevelandamerican.com

Why did Ashton Kutcher sell his ticket to fly into space?

Just a week ago, billionaire Richard Branson made history with his company Virgin Galactic by inaugurating the first tourist flight into space. Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, and Jeff Bezos, owner of Amazon, are also in this race to travel outside the Earth, although there are many who already dream of being able to get on an aircraft of this type. Ashton Kutcher is one of them although, surprisingly, he has sold his ticket and has given up on it.
Aerospace & DefenseNY Daily News

Mental health experts call billionaire spacemen Richard Branson, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos ‘self-centered’ and ‘arrogant’

Their spacecrafts are reaching new heights; their egos are already out of this world. Masters of the business universe-turned-billionaire space travelers Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson and Elon Musk have dedicated their vast resources and big brains to space exploration, which is “great,” according to seasoned rocket men including NASA chief Bill Nelson.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

What are the chances that Jeff Bezos won't survive his flight on New Shepard?

Jeff Bezos should feel mildly confident that he's not going to be blown to smithereens during his upcoming jaunt to space. Though riskier than many other things the world's wealthiest billionaire might do, the first crewed flight of his New Shepard rocket will be about as dangerous as the majority of other spaceflight launches, according to two experts consulted by Live Science.
Jupiter, FLPosted by
Outsider.com

Viral TikTok Mom Sets Out for First Trek to Space: Get to Know the Mom Boarding Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic

Space enthusiast Kellie Gerardi is nearing the launch of her first flight to space with billionaire Richard Branson‘s Virgin Galactic spaceflight company. The Jupiter, Florida-based 32-year-old is a bioastronautics researcher and social media influencer. She’s taking part in an upcoming space flight aboard the VSS Unity out of New Mexico. In fact, the spaceship’s official launch blasted off last weekend on Sunday with founder Richard Branson on board.
Aerospace & Defensetalesbuzz.com

Jeff Bezos is risking his life to reach space. The rocket has flown 15 times, but he’ll have no pilot and possibly no spacesuit.

Jeff Bezos is about to place his life in the hands of Blue Origin’s rocket engineers. Bezos, who founded the company in 2000, will be the first passenger on its New Shepard rocket, along with his brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old aviator Wally Funk, and 18-year-old Dutch student Oliver Daemen. The group is set to strap into a capsule on the top of the five-story rocket on Tuesday. From that moment to touchdown, all their fates will rely on the rocket and its space capsule.
Aerospace & Defenselostcoastoutpost.com

GROWING OLD UNGRACEFULLY: Did Richard Branson Really Fly to Space?

Last Sunday, billionaire British businessman Richard Branson flew to space. Says so here, on the CNN website: “Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson successfully rockets to outer space.” Branson, along with three Virgin Galactic employees and two pilots, climbed to about 55 miles altitude in the rocket-powered winged plane “SpaceShipTwo.” It actually flew from about 45,000 feet after detaching from the mothership, “WhiteKnightTwo.” After the engine shut off, the passengers unbuckled and floated in free-fall for four magic minutes.
Aerospace & DefenseEarth & Sky

SpaceX’s Elon Musk to visit space … with Virgin Galactic?

As Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson and Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos race into space, a third billionaire is also reportedly contemplating his own adventure in space tourism: Elon Musk. He’s reserved a seat to fly with Virgin Galactic, according to the company’s founder, Branson, while speaking with The Sunday Times in London on July 12, 2021. Tickets are rumored to go for $250,000. And Musk has reportedly put down a $10,000 deposit. Just when the business magnate will venture into space, though, remains unknown.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Bezos: Critics of billionaires' 'joyrides' to space 'largely right'

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says critics are right to complain about billionaires taking taking “joy rides" into space a day before his own trip into orbit. During an appearance on CNN’s “New Day,” host Rachel Crone asked Bezos about the criticism that he and other billionaires are going to space to escape the problems of Earth.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Now it's Jeff Bezos' turn to make history with flight into space

Just over a week after Richard Branson flew to the edge of space, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos is set for a similarly high-stakes trip aboard his own rocket. Bezos will attempt to fly to space on Tuesday, July 20, launching aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the Amazon founder's private space company. It will be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, and if successful, Bezos will make history for taking part in the first unpiloted suborbital flight with a civilian crew.
Aerospace & Defensefairfieldcitizenonline.com

The mysterious millionaire who paid $ 28 million to travel to space with Jeff Bezos cannot go due to 'scheduling problems'

Next July 20, 2021 is the scheduled date for the first trip into space with passengers from Blue Origin , Jeff Bezos' aerospace company. On board will travel the billionaire founder of Amazon , his brother Mark and veteran aviator Wally Funk . The mysterious millionaire who paid 28 million dollars for a seat should also go on the ship, but has already canceled, arguing 'scheduling problems'.

Comments / 3

Community Policy