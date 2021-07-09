Cancel
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alpha Phi Alpha Working With Community Organizations To Feed Tuscaloosa Community

By Dre Day
105.1 The Block
105.1 The Block
 11 days ago
Serving the community is nothing new to the men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Soon, they'll team up with community organizations for a much-needed event. Saturday, July 10th, the Delta Phi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Inc will host a community feeding event at the Temporary Emergency Services of West Alabama 1705 15th st, in Tuscaloosa. Food will begin being distributed at 10a and the event will end at noon or until the food runs out.

