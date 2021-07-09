Sniffing Out How To Save African Wild Dogs

Loading video... Caption Wild fruits from Southern Africa show good potential to supplement diets with essential amino acids, researchers from the University of Johannesburg have shown. All of the 14 species studied exceed the daily RDA per 100 g for lysine, which is required for healthy development in children, and maintaining a robust immune function, especially against viruses. The research is published in Plants at https://www.mdpi.com/2223-7747/10/4/721 Credit Photos by Prof Ben-Erik van Wyk, University of Johannesburg. Map by MapsWire (CC BY 4.0). Photos by users JMK, SAPlants, and NJR at Wikimedia Commons, with licenses (CC BY SA 3.0) or (CC BY SA 4.0). Music track is Drums 24 by 1tamara2 at Pixabay Music. Video by Therese van Wyk, University of Johannesburg. All credits and licenses in top right corner of video. All content licenses, with authors listed individually at: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1p0iK3xHOJcwjVkiiiUGx_ZltqyV7o_c3/view?usp=sharing Usage Restrictions None.