Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Sniffing Out How To Save African Wild Dogs

Science Friday
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most endangered mammals on Earth, African wild dogs are known for their oversized ears, social bonds, and highly efficient hunting style. That predatory nature is now contributing to their threatened status, as their territory in sub-Saharan Africa increasingly overlaps with human farmers, who often use poison or other lethal deterrents to protect their livestock from wild dogs and other predators.

www.sciencefriday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Dogs#Dog#Science Friday#Sub Saharan Africa#Mammals#African#Saharan#The Rainforest Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
Place
Africa
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalsakc.org

Boerboel History: Behind the South African Farm Dog

Isn’t it always best to get a dog from its country of origin? I mean, you can’t get more authentic than a German Shepherd Dog from Germany, or an Italian Greyhound from Italy, or a Chinese Shar-Pei from China – right?. Well, not so fast. That answer is highly breed...
AnimalsPhys.org

Camera trap images reveal haven for rare primates and other wildlife

The Wildlife Conservation Society's Nigeria Program released a series of camera trap images from Nigeria's Afi Mountain Wildlife Sanctuary revealing an array of primates and other wildlife that live in this 100 square kilometer (38.6 square mile) protected area that is smaller than the city of Paris. The images show...
Animalsmymodernmet.com

Herd of Wild Elephants Take an Adorable Nap Together After 300-Mile Journey

There is nothing like a well-deserved nap after a long day, and these elephants definitely deserved it. This herd of 15 wild Asian elephants embarked on a journey that began over a year ago, when they left their wildlife reserve zone near China's border with Myanmar. China’s wandering elephants have covered a 500-kilometer (300-mile) stretch and have been captured on camera sleeping together in a patch of forest on the outskirts of Southwest China’s Kunking.
LifestyleEurekAlert

Why wild African fruits as food supplements? (video)

Loading video... Caption Wild fruits from Southern Africa show good potential to supplement diets with essential amino acids, researchers from the University of Johannesburg have shown. All of the 14 species studied exceed the daily RDA per 100 g for lysine, which is required for healthy development in children, and maintaining a robust immune function, especially against viruses. The research is published in Plants at https://www.mdpi.com/2223-7747/10/4/721 Credit Photos by Prof Ben-Erik van Wyk, University of Johannesburg. Map by MapsWire (CC BY 4.0). Photos by users JMK, SAPlants, and NJR at Wikimedia Commons, with licenses (CC BY SA 3.0) or (CC BY SA 4.0). Music track is Drums 24 by 1tamara2 at Pixabay Music. Video by Therese van Wyk, University of Johannesburg. All credits and licenses in top right corner of video. All content licenses, with authors listed individually at: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1p0iK3xHOJcwjVkiiiUGx_ZltqyV7o_c3/view?usp=sharing Usage Restrictions None.
Animalsrock947.com

Rare golden cat caught on camera in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – Camera traps have captured images of a rare golden cat inside Cambodia’s northeast Ratanakiri province for the first time, raising hope for conservation work. The Asiatic golden cat is listed as an endangered species in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List and...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Elephants born and raised in Kent to be rewilded to Kenya in world first

A herd of elephants living in Kent are to be part of a world-first rewilding project in which they are reintroduced to the wild in Kenya.All but one of the 13 elephants were born and raised in Kent, and will be transported by plane over 7,000 miles from Howletts Wild Animal Park, near Canterbury, to a site in southern Kenya.Conservation charity, the Aspinall Foundation, which runs the park in Kent, will work with The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and the Kenya Wildlife Service to rewild the entire breeding herd of elephants which includes three calves.The elephants currently live in an eight-acre...
Animalssedona.biz

How You Feed Your Dog (and You) Can Help Save the Earth

That’s because it takes an enormous amount of meat and other animal products to meet American’s current demands, and, amazingly, approximately 25% of it is fed to our dogs and cats. In fact, if our pets were a nation, they’d be #5 in the amount of animal products they eat.
WildlifeSmithonian

Elusive Chinese Mountain Cats Aren’t Domestic Cats’ Ancestors

A new genetic study involving the elusive Chinese mountain cat of the Tibetan Plateau has determined that this wild feline did not give rise to a separate lineage of domesticated cats in Asia, as some researchers had hypothesized, reports David Grimm for Science. The finding supports the conclusions of prior...
PetsHouston Chronicle

South African clinic goes wild with veterinary care

A tiger with a tummy ache, an anaconda refusing to eat, a gorilla with a stuffy nose - these aren't animals you would find when you take your dog to the veterinarian. But at one clinic in South Africa, the patients are often wild. "We house all animals, from a...
AnimalsInverse

An unlikely eavesdropping technology could save the African elephants

African elephants can be found roaming the forests and grasslands of 37 countries across the continent. But sadly, these sentient and intelligent animals are rapidly declining, and were recently declared endangered. For these remaining elephants to find each other, they make a variety of vocal noises to greet and warn...
Animalsdigg.com

How Do Dogs Sniff Out Diseases?

Adopting a rescue dog used to be a good thing that good people could do. During the COVID-19 pandemic, New York shelters were receiving hundreds of applications. Here, how the pandemic puppy boom made it next to impossible to adopt a rescue dog.
AnimalsPhys.org

Human action key to antibiotic resistance in giant tortoises of Galapagos

The Giant Galapagos tortoises which live in contact with human farming and tourism activities, or in urbanized zones, have more bacterial resistance to antibiotics than those that live in more isolated ecosystems. This is the main conclusion of the research published in Environmental Pollution on which Universidad Complutense de Madrid...
Animalspetapixel.com

Watch This Rare GoPro Footage of African Wild Dogs Feeding Their Pups

The African Wild Dog is a highly social breed of canine native to sub-Saharan Africa that will regurgitate food for its young if they aren’t present during a hunt. In this video posted by Working With Wildlife (WWW), rare footage of this act was captured in Kalahari, South Africa. The...
AnimalsPosted by
UPI News

Reptile experts rescue monitor lizard with head stuck in toilet

July 8 (UPI) -- A 4-foot monitor lizard with its head stuck in a toilet was rescued from a home in India after the reptile spent five days hiding out in the bathroom. A Snake Helpline team responded to the home in the Kapileswar Vihar area of Bhubaneswar after a family reported a 4-foot Bengal monitor lizard had been hiding in their bathroom for about five days.
AnimalsWired

Hungry Wild Pigs Are Worsening Climate Change

There is no agent of ecological imperialism more ferocious than the wild pig. Wherever Europeans invaded, from the Americas to Australia, so did their pigs, many of which escaped into the countryside to wreak havoc. The beasts tear through native plants and animals, they spread disease, they destroy crops, and they reconstruct whole ecosystems in their wake. They’re not so much pests as they are chaos embodied.

Comments / 0

Community Policy